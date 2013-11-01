KARACHI, Nov 1 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $9.497 billion in the week ending October 25 compared to $9.230 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Oct 25 Held by the State 4.299 4.086 5.21 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.198 5.144 1.04 commercial banks Total 9.497 9.230 2.89 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 9 percent to $3.9 billion in July-Sept, the first three months of the 2013/14 fiscal year, from $3.6 billion in the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)