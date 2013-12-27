KARACHI, Dec 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $8.090 billion in the week ending December 20 compared to $8.526 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Dec 20 Held by the State 3.193 3.468 -7.92 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.897 5.058 -3.18 commercial banks Total 8.090 8.526 -5.11 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)