KARACHI, Jan 17 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $8.316 billion in the week ending January 10 compared to $8.049 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Jan 10 Held by the State 3.467 3.245 6.84 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.849 4.804 0.93 commercial banks Total 8.316 8.049 3.31 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 9.46 percent to $7.8 billion in the July-December first half the 2013/14 fiscal year, from $7.11 billion in the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. Overseas Pakistani workers remitted an amount of $7.8 billion in the first half (July - December) of the current fiscal year 201314 (FY14), showing a growth of 9.46 percent when compared with $7.116.75 million received during the same period of last fiscal year (JulyNovember FY13). (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)