KARACHI, Jan 24 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $8.168 billion in the week ending January 17 compared to $8.316 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Jan 17 Held by the State 3.322 3.467 -4.18 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.846 4.849 -0.06 commercial banks Total 8.168 8.316 -1.77 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 9.46 percent to $7.8 billion in the July-December first half the 2013/14 fiscal year, from $7.11 billion in the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)