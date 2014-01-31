KARACHI, Jan 31 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $7.994 billion in the week ending January 24 compared to $8.168 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Jan 24 Held by the State 3.177 3.322 -4.36 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.817 4.846 -0.59 commercial banks Total 7.994 8.168 -2.13 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 9.46 percent to $7.8 billion in the July-December first half the 2013/14 fiscal year, from $7.11 billion in the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)