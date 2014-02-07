KARACHI, Feb 7 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $8.017 billion in the week ending January 31 compared to $7.994 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Jan 31 Held by the State 3.182 3.177 0.15 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.835 4.817 0.37 commercial banks Total 8.017 7.994 0.28 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 9.46 percent to $7.8 billion in the July-December first half the 2013/14 fiscal year, from $7.11 billion in the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)