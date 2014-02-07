UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 19
April 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 26 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
KARACHI, Feb 7 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $8.017 billion in the week ending January 31 compared to $7.994 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Jan 31 Held by the State 3.182 3.177 0.15 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.835 4.817 0.37 commercial banks Total 8.017 7.994 0.28 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 9.46 percent to $7.8 billion in the July-December first half the 2013/14 fiscal year, from $7.11 billion in the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
April 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 26 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Enhancement of work order to INR 2.09 billion for construction of Assam Hills Medical College & Research Institute Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: