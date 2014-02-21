KARACHI, Feb 21 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $7.994 billion in the week ending February 14 compared to $7.589 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Feb 14 Held by the State 3.197 2.841 12.53 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.797 4.748 1.03 commercial banks Total 7.994 7.589 5.33 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 9.46 percent to $7.8 billion in July-December, the first half of the 2013/14 fiscal year, from $7.11 billion in the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)