KARACHI, March 14 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $9.375 billion in the week ending March 7 compared to $8.737 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) March 7 Held by the State 4.622 3.921 17.87 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.753 4.816 -1.30 commercial banks Total 9.375 8.737 7.30 The increase in the Central Bank reserves is attributed to receipts from multilateral and bilateral sources. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)