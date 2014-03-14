US STOCKS-Wall St down as Goldman, J&J's results disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.47 pct, Nasdaq 0.41 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
KARACHI, March 14 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $9.375 billion in the week ending March 7 compared to $8.737 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) March 7 Held by the State 4.622 3.921 17.87 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.753 4.816 -1.30 commercial banks Total 9.375 8.737 7.30 The increase in the Central Bank reserves is attributed to receipts from multilateral and bilateral sources. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.47 pct, Nasdaq 0.41 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Mallya calls news of arrest "media hype" (Updates throughout, adds background)