KARACHI, April 11 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $9.713 billion in the week ending April 4 compared to $9.864 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 4 Held by the State 4.943 5.171 -4.40 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.770 4.693 1.64 commercial banks Total 9.713 9.864 -1.53 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 11 percent to $10.2 billion in the eight months of the 2013/14 fiscal year, from $9.2 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)