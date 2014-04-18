KARACHI, April 18 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $9.849 billion in the week ending April 11 compared to $9.713 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) April 11 Held by the State 4.984 4.943 0.82 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.865 4.770 1.99 commercial banks Total 9.849 9.713 1.40 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 11 percent to $10.2 billion in the eight months of the 2013/14 fiscal year, from $9.2 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)