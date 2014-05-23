KARACHI, May 23 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $13.132 billion in the week ending May 16 compared with $12.884 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) May 16 Held by the State 8.320 8.019 3.75 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.812 4.865 -1.08 commercial banks Total 13.132 12.884 1.92 The increase in the Central Bank reserves is primarily attributed to inflows of $507 million from multilateral, bilateral, and other official sources. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)