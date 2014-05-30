KARACHI, May 30 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $13.439 billion in the week ending May 23 Compared with $13.132 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) May 23 Held by the State 8.649 8.320 3.95 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.790 4.812 -0.45 commercial banks Total 13.439 13.132 2.33 The increase in the Central Bank reserves is primarily attributed to inflows of $410 million from multilateral, bilateral, and other official sources which includes, US$375 million received under Coalition Support Fund. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)