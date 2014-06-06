KARACHI, June 6 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves unchanged to $13.439 billion in the week ending May 30 Compared with $13.439 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) May 30 Held by the State 8.682 8.649 0.38 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.757 4.790 -0.68 commercial banks Total 13.439 13.439 0.00 During the week ending 30 May 2014, Central Bank received inflows of $39 million from multilateral, bilateral, and other official sources. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)