KARACHI, Aug 29 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $13.581 billion in the week ending August 22 Compared with $13.925 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Aug 22 Held by the State 8.554 8.902 -3.90 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.027 5.023 0.07 commercial banks Total 13.581 13.925 -2.47 Rmittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 13.72 percent to $15.83 billion in the 2013/14 fiscal year, from $13.92 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)