KARACHI, Aug 29 Pakistan's foreign exchange
reserves dropped to $13.581 billion in the week ending August 22
Compared with $13.925 billion in the previous week, the central
bank said.
RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct
($ billions) Aug 22
Held by the State 8.554 8.902 -3.90
Bank of Pakistan
Held by 5.027 5.023 0.07
commercial banks
Total 13.581 13.925 -2.47
Rmittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 13.72 percent to $15.83
billion in the 2013/14 fiscal year, from $13.92 billion during
the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to
June.
