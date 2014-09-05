KARACHI, Sept 5 Pakistan's foreign exchange
reserves dropped to $13.577 billion in the week ending August 29
Compared with $13.581 billion in the previous week, the central
bank said.
RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct
($ billions) Aug 29
Held by the State 8.718 8.554 1.91
Bank of Pakistan
Held by 4.859 5.027 -3.34
commercial banks
Total 13.577 13.581 -0.02
Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 13.72 percent to
$15.83
billion in the 2013/14 fiscal year, from $13.92 billion during
the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to
June.
