KARACHI, Sept 5 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $13.577 billion in the week ending August 29 Compared with $13.581 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Aug 29 Held by the State 8.718 8.554 1.91 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.859 5.027 -3.34 commercial banks Total 13.577 13.581 -0.02 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 13.72 percent to $15.83 billion in the 2013/14 fiscal year, from $13.92 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)