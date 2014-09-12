KARACHI, Sept 12 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $13.414 billion in the week ending September 5 Compared with $13.577 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Sept 5 Held by the State 8.693 8.718 -0.28 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.721 4.859 -2.84 commercial banks Total 13.414 13.577 -1.20 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 13.72 percent to $15.83 billion in the 2013/14 fiscal year, from $13.92 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)