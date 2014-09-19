KARACHI, Sept 19 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $13.525 billion in the week ending September 12 Compared with $13.414 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Sept 12 Held by the State 8.795 8.693 1.17 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.730 4.721 0.19 commercial banks Total 13.525 13.414 0.82 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 12.61 percent to $2.978 billion in July-August, the first two month of the 2014/15 fiscal year, from $2.644 billion in the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)