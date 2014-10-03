KARACHI, Oct 3 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $13.210 billion in the week ending September 26 Compared with $13.305 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Sept 26 Held by the State 8.609 8.628 -0.22 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.601 4.677 -1.62 commercial banks Total 13.210 13.305 -0.71 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 12.61 percent to $2.978 billion in July-August, the first two month of the 2014/15 fiscal year, from $2.644 billion in the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)