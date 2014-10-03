KARACHI, Oct 3 Pakistan's foreign exchange
reserves dropped to $13.210 billion in the week ending September
26 Compared with $13.305 billion in the previous week, the
central bank said.
RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct
($ billions) Sept 26
Held by the State 8.609 8.628 -0.22
Bank of Pakistan
Held by 4.601 4.677 -1.62
commercial banks
Total 13.210 13.305 -0.71
Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 12.61 percent to $2.978
billion in July-August, the first two month of the 2014/15
fiscal year, from $2.644 billion in the same period last year.
The fiscal year runs from July to June.
