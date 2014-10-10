KARACHI, Oct 10 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $13.400 billion in the week ending October 3 Compared with $13.210 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Oct 3 Sept 26 Held by the State 8.857 8.609 2.88 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.543 4.601 -1.26 commercial banks Total 13.400 13.210 1.43 During the week State Bank of Pakistan received $484 million from multilateral, bilateral, and other sources which includes $364 million received on account of Coalition Support Fund (CSF). During the week, State Bank of Pakistan made payments of US$133 million on account of external debt servicing and other official payments. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)