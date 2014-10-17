KARACHI, Oct 17 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $13.435 billion in the week ending October 10 Compared with $13.400 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Oct 10 Oct 3 Held by the State 8.882 8.857 0.28 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.553 4.543 0.22 commercial banks Total 13.435 13.400 0.26 Rmittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 19.52 percent to $4.69 billion in the first three months 2014/15 fiscal year, from $3.92 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)