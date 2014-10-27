KARACHI, Oct 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $13.464 billion in the week ending October 17 Compared with $13.435 billion in the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Oct 17 Held by the State 8.787 8.882 -1.06 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.677 4.553 2.72 commercial banks Total 13.464 13.435 0.21 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 19.52 percent to $4.69 billion in the first three months of 2014/15 fiscal year, from $3.92 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)