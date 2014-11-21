US STOCKS-Wall St moves higher as tech gains offset weak economic data
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P up 0.22 pct; Nasdaq hits record high (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
KARACHI, Nov 21 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $13.228 billion in the week ending November 14 Compared with $13.267 billion in the previous week, central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Nov 14 Held by the State 8.494 8.487 0.08 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.734 4.780 -0.96 commercial banks Total 13.228 13.267 -0.29 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 15.21 percent to $6.07 billion in the first four months of 2014/15 fiscal year, from $5.27 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* Dow up 0.10 pct, S&P up 0.22 pct; Nasdaq hits record high (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
SRINAGAR, India, May 1 India's army accused Pakistani troops of killing two of its soldiers patroling the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region on Monday before mutilating their bodies, and vowed to exact revenge.