KARACHI, Nov 21 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $13.228 billion in the week ending November 14 Compared with $13.267 billion in the previous week, central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Nov 14 Held by the State 8.494 8.487 0.08 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.734 4.780 -0.96 commercial banks Total 13.228 13.267 -0.29 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 15.21 percent to $6.07 billion in the first four months of 2014/15 fiscal year, from $5.27 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)