KARACHI, Nov 28 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $13.219 billion in the week ending November 21 Compared with $13.228 billion in the previous week, central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Nov 21 Held by the State 8.506 8.494 0.12 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.713 4.734 -0.42 commercial banks Total 13.219 13.228 -0.08 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 15.21 percent to $6.07 billion in the first four months of 2014/15 fiscal year, from $5.27 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)