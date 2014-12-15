KARACHI, Dec 15 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $13.922 billion in the week ending December 5 Compared with $12.993 billion in the previous week, acording the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Dec 5 Held by the State 9.203 8.222 11.93 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.719 4.771 -1.08 commercial banks Total 13.922 12.993 7.15 During the week State Bank of Pakistan received US$ 1,000 million against issuance of Pakistan Sukuk Bonds and US$41 million from multilateral, bilateral and other sources. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)