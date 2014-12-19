KARACHI, Dec 19 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $14.042 billion in the week ending December 12 Compared with $13.922 billion in the previous week, central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Dec 12 Dec 5 Held by the State 9.346 9.203 1.55 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.696 4.719 -0.48 commercial banks Total 14.042 13.922 0.86 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)