KARACHI, Dec 29 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $15.098 billion in the week ending December 19 Compared with $14.042 billion in the previous week, central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Dec 19 Dec 12 Held by the State 10.364 9.346 10.89 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.734 4.696 0.80 commercial banks Total 15.098 14.042 7.52 During the week State Bank fo Pakistan received US$1,221 million from multilateral, bilateral and other sources, which include US$1,051 million received from (IMF) International Monetary Fund. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)