KARACHI, Jan 5 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $14.944 billion in the week ending December 26 Compared with $15.098 billion in the previous week, central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Dec 26 Dec 19 Held by the State 10.305 10.364 -0.56 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.639 4.734 -2.00 commercial banks Total 14.944 15.098 -1.00 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)