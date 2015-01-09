KARACHI, Jan 9 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $15.212 billion in the week ending January 2 Compared with $14.944 billion in the previous week, central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Jan 2 Held by the State 10.475 10.305 1.64 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.737 4.639 2.11 commercial banks Total 15.212 14.944 1.79 (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)