KARACHI, Jan 16 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $15.060 billion in the week ending January 9 Compared with $15.212 billion in the previous week, central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Jan 9 Held by the State 10.365 10.475 -1.05 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.695 4.737 -0.88 commercial banks Total 15.060 15.212 -1.00 Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $8,981.67 million in first half (July to December) of Fiscal Year 2014/15, showing an impressive growth of 15.26 percent compared with $7,792.40 million received during the same period of Fiscal Year 2013/14. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)