KARACHI, March 20 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $16.273 billion in the week ending March 13 compared with $16.284 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) March 13 Held by the State 11.226 11.272 -0.44 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.047 5.012 0.80 commercial banks Total 16.273 16.284 -0.06 Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $10,358.81 million in first seven months (July to January) of FY15, showing an impressive growth of 14.6 percent compared with $9,038.4 million received during the same period of FY14. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)