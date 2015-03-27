KARACHI, March 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $16.132 billion in the week ending March 20 compared with $16.273 billion in the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) March 20 Held by the State 11.067 11.226 -1.43 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.065 5.047 0.40 commercial banks Total 16.132 16.273 -0.86 Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $10,358.81 million in first seven months (July to January) of FY15, showing an impressive growth of 14.6 percent compared with $9,038.4 million received during the same period of FY14. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)