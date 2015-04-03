KARACHI, April 3 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $16.194 billion in the week ending March 27, compared with $16.132 billion the previous week, the central bank said on Friday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) March 27 Held by the State 11.123 11.067 0.54 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.071 5.065 0.20 commercial banks Total 16.194 16.132 0.37 Overseas Pakistani workers remitted $10,358.81 million in first seven months (July to January) of FY15, showing an impressive growth of 14.6 percent compared with $9,038.4 million received during the same period of FY14. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)