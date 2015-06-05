KARACHI, June 5 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $17.028 billion in the week ending May 29, compared with $17.494 billion the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) May 29 Held by the State 11.913 12.284 -3.02 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.115 5.210 -1.82 commercial banks Total 17.028 17.494 -2.66 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 16 percent to $14.969 billion in the first ten months(July to April) of 2014/15 fiscal year, from $12.897 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)