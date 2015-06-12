KARACHI, June 12 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $17.447 billion in the week ending June 5, compared with $17.028 billion the previous week, the central bank said. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 5 Held by the State 12.312 11.913 3.34 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.134 5.115 0.37 commercial banks Total 17.446 17.028 2.45 The increase in State Bank of Pakistan forex reserves was due to receipt of official inflows during the week. Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 16 percent to 16.632 billion in the first eleven months(July to May) of 2014/15 Fiscal year, from $14.338 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)