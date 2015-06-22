KARACHI, June 22 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves unchaged to $17.448 billion in the week ending June 12, compared with $17.447 billion the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 12 Held by the State 12.284 12.313 -0.23 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.164 5.134 0.58 commercial banks Total 17.448 17.447 0.00 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 16 percent to 16.632 billion in the first eleven months(July to May) of 2014/15 Fiscal year, from $14.338 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the karachi)