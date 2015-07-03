KARACHI, July 3 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $18.201 billion in the week ending June 26, compared with $17.457 billion the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 26 Held by the State 13.088 12.316 6.26 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.113 5.141 -0.54 commercial banks Total 18.201 17.457 4.26 This increase is mainly attributed to receipts of US$756 million from World Bank. Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 16 percent to 16.632 billion in the first eleven months(July to May) of 2014/15 fiscal year, from $14.338 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the karachi newsroom)