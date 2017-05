KARACHI, July 13 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $18.714 billion in the week ending July 3, compared with $18.201 billion the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) July 3 Held by the State 13.535 13.088 3.41 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.179 5.113 1.29 commercial banks Total 18.714 18.201 2.81 The increase in reserves is mainly attributed to receipts of US$514 million from multilateral and bilateral sources, which include US$506 million received from IMF under EFF( Extended Fund Facility). (Compiled by the karachi newsroom)