KARACHI, July 24 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $18.677 billion in the week ending July 17, compared with $18.589 billion the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) July 17 Held by the State 13.543 13.469 0.54 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.134 5.120 0.27 commercial banks Total 18.677 18.589 0.47 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 16.5 percent to 18.454 billion in the (July to June) of 2014/15 fiscal year, from $15.837 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the karachi newsroom)