KARACHI, July 31 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $18.536 billion in the week ending July 24, compared with $18.677 billion the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) July 24 Held by the State 13.386 13.543 -1.15 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.150 5.134 0.31 commercial banks Total 18.536 18.677 -0.75 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 16.5 percent to 18.454 billion in the (July to June) of 2014/15 fiscal year, from $15.837 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the karachi newsroom)