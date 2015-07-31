US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up at open after hawkish Fed
May 4 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Thursday, led by banks, after the Federal Reserve expressed confidence in the strength of the economy.
KARACHI, July 31 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $18.536 billion in the week ending July 24, compared with $18.677 billion the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) July 24 Held by the State 13.386 13.543 -1.15 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.150 5.134 0.31 commercial banks Total 18.536 18.677 -0.75 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 16.5 percent to 18.454 billion in the (July to June) of 2014/15 fiscal year, from $15.837 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the karachi newsroom)
May 4 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Thursday, led by banks, after the Federal Reserve expressed confidence in the strength of the economy.
* March quarter net profit 34.9 million rupees versus 8.9 million rupees year ago