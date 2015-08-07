KARACHI, Aug 7 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $18.822 billion in the week ending July 31, compared with $18.536 billion the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) July 31 Held by the State 13.767 13.386 2.84 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.055 5.150 -1.84 commercial banks Total 18.822 18.536 1.54 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 16.5 percent to 18.454 billion in the (July to June) of 2014/15 fiscal year, from $15.837 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the karachi newsroom)