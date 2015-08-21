KARACHI, Aug 21 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $18.655 billion in the week ending Aug 14, compared with $18.678 billion the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Aug 14 Held by the State 13.615 13.627 -0.08 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.040 5.051 -0.21 commercial banks Total 18.655 18.678 -0.12 Overseas Pakistani workers remitted US$ 1.663 billion in the month of July Fiscal Year 15/16, showing a growth of 0.86 percent compared with US$ 1.649 billion received during the same period in the preceding year. (Compiled by the karachi newsroom)