KARACHI, Oct 2 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $18.349 billion in the week ending Sept 25, compared with $18.500 billion the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Sept 25 Held by the State 13.408 13.496 -0.65 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.941 5.004 -1.25 commercial banks Total 18.349 18.500 -0.81 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 5.42 percent to $3.190 billion in the (July to August) of 2015/16 fiscal year, from $3.026 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the karachi newsroom)