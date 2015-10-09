KARACHI, Oct 9 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $20.054 billion in the week ending Oct 2, compared with $18.349 billion the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Oct 2 Held by the State 15.202 13.408 13.38 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.852 4.941 -1.80 commercial banks Total 20.054 18.349 9.29 During the week, State Bank of Pakistan received US$505 million from IMF under Extended Fund Facility (EFF), US$500 million as proceeds of Pakistan International Bonds, US$376 million under Coalition Support Fund (CSF) and US$263 million as syndicate financing for Government of Pakistan. (Compiled by the karachi newsroom)