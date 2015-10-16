US STOCKS-Wall St edges up on strong jobs data, IBM caps gains
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.19 pct, Nasdaq up 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
KARACHI, Oct 16 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $19.993 billion in the week ending Oct 9, compared with $20.054 billion the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Oct 9 Held by the State 15.104 15.202 -0.64 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.889 4.852 0.76 commercial banks Total 19,993 20.054 -0.30 (Compiled by the karachi newsroom)
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide