KARACHI, Oct 30 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $19.818 billion in the week ending Oct 23, compared with $19.920 billion the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Oct 23 Held by the State 14.918 15.019 -0.67 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.900 4.901 -0.02 commercial banks Total 19,818 19.920 -0.51 Overseas Pakistani workers remitted US $ 4.966 billion in the first three months (July to September) of FY16, showing a growth of 4.01% compared with US $ 4.775 billion received during the same period in the preceding year. (Compiled by the karachi newsroom)