KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 6 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $19.811 billion in the week ending Oct 30, compared with $19.818 billion the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Oct 30 Held by the State 14.820 14.918 -0.65 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.991 4.900 1.85 commercial banks Total 19,811 19.818 -0.03 Overseas Pakistani workers remitted US $4.966 billion in the first three months (July to September) of FY16, showing a growth of 4.01 percent compared with US $4.775 billion received during the same period in the preceding year. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)