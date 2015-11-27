KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov 27 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves rose to $19.828 billion in the week ending Nov 20, compared with $19.713 billion the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Nov 20 Held by the State 14.677 14.589 0.60 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.151 5.124 0.52 commercial banks Total 19,828 19.713 0.58 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 5.21 percent to $6.506 billion in the first four months of 2015/16 fiscal year, from $6.184 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)