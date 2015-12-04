KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 4 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $19.819 billion in the week ending Nov 27, compared with $19.828 billion the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Nov 27 Held by the State 14.787 14.677 0.74 Bank of Pakistan Held by 5.032 5.151 -2.31 commercial banks Total 19,819 19.828 -0.04 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 5.21 percent to $6.506 billion in the first four months of 2015/16 fiscal year, from $6.184 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)