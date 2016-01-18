KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 18 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $20.759 billion in the week ending Jan 8, compared with $20.810 billion the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Jan 8 Held by the State 15.824 15.883 -0.37 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.935 4.927 0.16 commercial banks Total 20.759 20.810 -0.24 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 6.26 percent to $9.735 billion in the first six months of 2015/16 fiscal year, from $9.162 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)