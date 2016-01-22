KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 22 Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves fell to $20.689 billion in the week ending Jan
15, compared with $20.759 billion the previous week, according
to the central bank.
RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct
($ billions) Jan 15
Held by the State 15.752 15.824 -0.45
Bank of Pakistan
Held by 4.937 4.935 0.04
commercial banks
Total 20.689 20.759 -0.33
Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 6.26 percent to $9.735
billion in the first six months of 2015/16 fiscal year, from
$9.162 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year
runs from July to June.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)