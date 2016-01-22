KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 22 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell to $20.689 billion in the week ending Jan 15, compared with $20.759 billion the previous week, according to the central bank. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Jan 15 Held by the State 15.752 15.824 -0.45 Bank of Pakistan Held by 4.937 4.935 0.04 commercial banks Total 20.689 20.759 -0.33 Remittances from Pakistanis abroad rose 6.26 percent to $9.735 billion in the first six months of 2015/16 fiscal year, from $9.162 billion during the same period last year. The fiscal year runs from July to June. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)